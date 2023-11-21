Jennifer Lawrence was the victim of a wardrobe malfunction during the lighting ceremony at Saks Fifth Avenue unveiling Dior’s “Carousel of Dreams” for 2023, but she handled it in the best way possible. The Silver Linings Playbook star’s belt popped in the middle of her speech and caused her to jump back in shock before cracking up.

“I’m so sorry, that was so loud. My belt popped off!” Jennifer, 33, said on Monday, November 20, as she laughed off the potentially embarrassing situation.

The No Hard Feelings star repped Dior with a long black coat buttoned up over a white collared shirt and cinched at the waist with the malfunctioning belt. She paired it with some glittery diamond accessories. The minor issue with the belt only lasted a few minutes and she was able to pop it right back into place moments later.

The Oscar winner didn’t let the moment ruin her night and was seen happily posing for photos in front of the festive window displays next to CEO of Christian Dior Delphine Arnault and Saks Fifth Avenue President Marc Metrick. Jennifer, who’s been a longtime fan of Dior, became an ambassador for the brand in 2012.

Jose Perez / Getty Images

However, this wasn’t the first time the Hunger Games star has laughed off a hiccup in front of a crowd. When she won the Oscar for Best Actress in 2013 for her role as Tiffany in Silver Linings Playbook, Jennifer hilariously tripped up the stairs on the way to collect her trophy after her gown seemed to get in her way.

By the time she reached the podium, the audience was on their feet, giving her a standing ovation.

“You guys are just standing up because you feel bad that I fell,” she quipped. “And that’s really embarrassing.”

Later that night reporters asked her about the stumble.

“What went through my mind when I fell down?” Jennifer asked. “A bad word that I can’t say that starts with F.”

At the 2014 Oscars, the actress experienced another klutzy moment when she accidentally tripped on a traffic cone. When a reporter asked her if anyone “taught her how to walk in that dress,” she jokingly replied, “Obviously not.”

The Saks Fifth Avenue Holiday Light Show started in 2010 and each year, the company unveils a display with a different theme. This year was the first time the store partnered exclusively with a fashion designer and featured inspiration from Dior’s cruise 2024 line along with popular Dior symbols like the clover and star. The lights will be on display until January 5, 2024.