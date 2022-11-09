Secret struggle. Jennifer Aniston reacted to claims that she wouldn’t have a baby with her ex-husband Brad Pitt while revealing her experience with infertility.

Following years of pregnancy speculation with several of her partners, Jennifer, 53, spoke to Allure about rumors that her marriage to Brad, 58, ended because she was putting her career ahead of starting a family.

“It was absolute lies,” she said of the “narrative that I was just selfish.”

“I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child,” Jennifer continued. “And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid.”

Jennifer and Brad were married from 2000 until 2005. Shortly after they announced their split, the Ocean’s Eleven star began a high-profile relationship with Angelina Jolie, whom he shares six kids with. After a decade together, the former couple split in 2016 and were both declared legally single in 2019.

Alan Davidson/Shutterstock

Jennifer also opened up about her infertility that she’s kept private over the years. “I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road,” she said of her hopes to have children.

“All the years and years and years of speculation … It was really hard,” the Friends alum added. “I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would have given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it.”

While Jennifer never had children, she told the outlet that she has “zero regrets” of how things worked out. “Here I am today. The ship has sailed,” the Morning Show actress said. “I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I?’ I don’t have to think about that anymore.”

“I would say my late 30s, 40s, I’d gone through really hard s–t, and if it wasn’t for going through that, I would’ve never become who I was meant to be,” Jennifer continued. “That’s why I have such gratitude for all those s—ty things. Otherwise, I would’ve been stuck being this person that was so fearful, so nervous, so unsure of who they were. And now, I don’t f–king care.”

She added, “I feel the best in who I am today, better than I ever did in my 20s or 30s even, or my mid-40s.”

Jennifer and Brad might not have worked out as romantic partners, though the exes have remained on good terms over a decade after their split.

In May 2021, the Los Angeles native told Access Hollywood that Brad was one of her fast guest stars to appear on Friends. “Mr. Pitt was wonderful. He was fantastic!” she said at the time.