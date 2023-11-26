Jenelle Evans Says Life is Good After David's Abuse Charge

Jenelle Evans seemed unbothered by her family drama in a TikTok video posted on Saturday, November 25. The former MTV star showed footage of herself indulging in a self care day at the nail salon, which she captioned, “Taking care of me.”

The background of the video featured lyrics from “Life is Great” by Sew. “Life’s good, though,” the audio said. “I want y’all to see that life is great. Your life is great too. Have a good time, man. Have some fun. Having fun is okay. Get some love in your life whether that be another person or just loving yourself. Love is good. Spread love.”

In addition to getting a pedicure, Jenelle, 31, also treated herself to a coffee from Starbucks, which she sipped on in the clip.

@J_Evans1219/instagram

This outing comes after the Teen Mom 2 alum spent Thanksgiving away from her eldest son, Jace, 14, who was reportedly taken into custody by Child Protective Services (CPS) earlier this month. Jace had been living with Jenelle’s mom, Barbara Evans, since September after he ran away from home three times and allegedly accused Jenelle’s husband, David Eason, of assaulting him. David, 35, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse in October.

While in Barbara’s care, Jace ran away for a fourth time on November 20, which was when he was reportedly taken into CPS custody, according to TMZ. The site reported that CPS plans to place Jace in foster care amid his family issues.

Despite the charges against David, Jenelle has stood by her husband. Although Jace wasn’t present for Thanksgiving, Jenelle spent the holiday with David, their daughter, Ensley, 7, and Jenelle’s son Kaiser, 9, who she shares with ex Nathan Griffith. She has also defended herself for supporting David as he waits for his Wednesday, November 29, court appearance.

“Last time I checked, David’s part of our family and I’m not going to choose one person or the other,” Jenelle previously said in response to critics accusing her of choosing a man over her child. “Why do I have to choose?”

She also praised David for helping her deal with depression. “Even though he’s sitting here with all the accusations in the world, he’s actually been helping me,” Jenelle insisted. “I appreciate that [with] everything David’s going through, he’s actually pulling through and putting it aside to help me with my emotions.”

When Jace accused David of assault, the teenager was hospitalized with visible marks found on his body. “The physical injury inflicted caused marks on the right arm and left and right side of the neck,” a document obtained by In Touch on October 26 revealed. “And was inflicted by other than accidental means.”