Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans is doubling down on her claims that her eldest son, Jace Evans, was not found using his Snapchat location, after going missing from school last month.

“If you don’t think I know what my son is up to … you’re wrong. Rumors flying around again. My son was NOT found from Snapchat. My son does NOT have Snapchat. Everything he does is monitored thanks to @barktechnologies,” Jenelle, 31, shared via her Instagram Story on Thursday, September 7.

Jace, 14, was reported missing after reportedly getting into an argument with his teacher on August 15. He was found hours later “in the trees behind the school building.” According to a police report obtained by In Touch, officers received a tip on his whereabouts per his location on the social media app. Jenelle immediately denied the Snapchat reports as they were inconsistent with her story of having confiscated Jace’s cell phone prior to his disappearance.

“How are you going to even report that he was found from Snapchat when I had his phone in the office when the incident happened?!” she continued in her Thursday Instagram rant. “I was there with detectives reading group chats going on by 10+ kids talking about Jace. It was Brunswick County police who found my son along with the amazing detective. And never thought I would say this but… thank you so much for all the help!”

Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Instagram

She went on to say that there are “a lot of fine details” about Jace’s personal life that the public is not aware of as she begged for the rumors to stop.

“And if you’re a parent spreading false accusations about my son to the internet and you’re associated with the school, I will take out civil action against you, don’t test me,” she continued, adding the hashtags “Mama Bear” and “Warning.”

Two weeks after disappearing from school, the teenager was reported missing again after Jenelle “got worried and called the police.” He was found later that day at a gas station just 10 minutes from the family’s home.

“Jenelle is a momma bear raising a teenage boy. Jace likes exploring his extensive property that has woods, lakes,” the former reality star’s manager, August Keen, said in a statement to In Touch. “He decided to explore too far … [and] didn’t come back before it became dark.”

Following his second disappearance, the Read Between the Lines author opened up about receiving “a lot of hate” online.

“I will say one thing: Monitor your kids’ phones,” Jenelle told her followers via TikTok. “Because, you know, I monitor my kid’s phone, and sometimes they get in trouble. Sometimes they get it taken away for consequences to their actions, right?” She continued, “But sometimes they don’t take that too lightly and sometimes kids get really mad about their phones if you take them away.”