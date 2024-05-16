Jeffrey Epstein’s 2nd ‘Black Book’ Up for Sale in Auction

Jeffrey Epstein’s second “black book” went up for sale during a secret auction at Alexander Historical Auctions on Wednesday, May 15. The organization had a forensics examiner verify the authenticity of the book, and the owner of the auction house, Bill Panagopulos, believes the item could be worth a lot of money.​

“There are no comparables for the sale of this kind of relic. But, based on my experience, if I’m pressed to offer a price I would think it would be US$100,000 to $200,000, and up,” Panagopulos told The Daily Beast in an article published on May 3.

The book contains 221 previously undisclosed names, and the auctioneers were sure to clarify that this “black book” is different from the one currently being held by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The forensics examiner believes this one ​dates back to 1997, making it older than the one in the hands of the FBI.

“Bidders are being assured that their identities will be kept secret,” according to Global News, and all of the bids for the item will be sealed. The auction house will be accepting bids for the next month, and if no acceptable bids are received, the book will be placed back up for auction on July 12.

Alexander Historical Auctions gave some details on what information Epstein’s book held inside.

Davidoff Studios / Getty Images

“The great majority of the entries also include contact information for private residences, and often numbers for pagers, aides, employees, parents, and even girlfriends. Ninety-four of the names bear black, hand-applied checkmarks, and five have been highlighted in yellow,” PR Newswire reported on May 3. “These five names, including that of former president Donald Trump, are those of well-recognized financial and industrial figures. In addition to former president Donald Trump, other notables within include current presidential candidate Robert Kennedy, Jr., attorney Alan Dershowitz, Frederic Fekkai, Christy Hefner, Sen. Edward Kennedy, and many dozens of other giants in the fields of finance, manufacturing, real estate, politics, film, television, law, fashion design, and so on.”

On July 7, 2019, Epstein was arrested and taken into custody during an undercover operation. The following day, prosecutors charged the disgraced financier with sex trafficking and conspiracy to traffic minors for sex and alleged that he “sexually exploited and abused dozens of minor girls at his homes in Manhattan, New York, and Palm Beach, Florida, among other locations.”

A little over two weeks later, on July 25, 2019, Epstein was found unresponsive in his cell with neck injuries and was placed on suicide watch. On August 10, 2019, Epstein was found dead in his cell by prison guards and investigators concluded that he had committed suicide. He was 66 years old.