Ghislaine Maxwell, the ex-girlfriend and alleged accomplice to Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested by the FBI on charges related to the late disgraced financier’s alleged sex crimes on Thursday, July 2.

“Maxwell was arrested early this morning in New Hampshire and is en route to New York where she will be appearing in Manhattan federal court later this afternoon,” spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of New York, Nicholas Biase said. “There will be a press conference at noon at the SDNY office.”

The charges include conspiracy, enticing a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and two counts of perjury.

Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Shutterstock

The daughter to media mogul Robert Maxwell, 58, was allegedly involved in the grooming of Epstein’s underaged clan of teens for sex with some of the world’s most powerful men. One of the many underaged women included Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who pressed charges against Epstein and Maxwell in a 2015 defamation lawsuit.

Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on federal charges exploiting teenaged women in New York and Florida in the early 2000s. At the time, Epstein was already a registered sex offender after he was convicted in 2008 for procuring an underage girl for prostitution and soliciting a prostitute. Although officials identified 36 girls who Epstein allegedly sexually abused, he was only sentenced to 13 months in prison with work release.

While in police custody for the second time, Epstein attempted suicide that same month and again in August where he then took his own life despite being on suicide watch. The officers assigned to guard Epstein are now facing federal charges for not properly supervising the high-risk inmate.

The day after his suicide, a 2016 federal transcript was released where Epstein would not confirm or deny if Maxwell helped lure in young women for him.

Since Epstein’s death, Maxwell maintained a low-profile, but it didn’t stop people from looking to Maxwell for answers in Epstein’s unsolved case.

“Where is Ghislaine Maxwell? That’s the question that matters most now … At the very least she knew what he was doing, even though she’s denied it, there’s a lot of evidence to suggest she was as guilty as he was,” Epstein reporter Melissa Cronin said on the “Epstein: Devil in the Darkness” podcast in November 2019.

“All we can do is to keep digging, to keep talking about it,” Cronin continued. “To keep trying to make people listen. The story of Epstein is chilling, but the real story here is a much bigger story of global power, governments, and how we treat women in this world. And that story is the one that is truly terrifying.”