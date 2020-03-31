It was the scandal heard around the world. Jeffrey Epstein was a powerful businessman with a dark past — and his victims are finally ready to share their stories.

For the first time ever, the women who were taken advantage of by the disgraced financier before his untimely death will speak out against the abuse they experienced years ago. The upcoming REELZ documentary special, Jeffrey Epstein: A Monster’s Victims Tell All, features expert interviews and insights into the events that have since defined late banker’s salacious history.

Epstein was arrested for his involvement in the sex trafficking of underage women in July 2019, but whispers about his disturbing actions began as early as the 1990s. Though it wasn’t until his apparent suicide in August 2019 that victims of the billionaire were shown justice, one of the women who came forward about her experience with Epstein believes he could have been stopped much earlier.

Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

Alicia Arden, an actress and model, met Epstein for the first time in 1997 and filed one of the first sex-crime complaints against him at the time after he inappropriately touched her during a job interview. Epstein arranged a meeting with Arden, now 55, under the pretense of a trial for a Victoria’s Secret magazine photo shoot — but this was no typical audition.

“He was kind of evaluating my body and then he started to lift up my skirt, kind of assisting me about undressing and wanting to take off my top,” Arden reveals in the upcoming REELZ documentary. “I just thought, ‘You don’t do this in a normal audition … at all.’”

Though she reported her experience to the police almost immediately afterward, Arden’s story was promptly ignored. More women eventually came forward with similar tales of their own, bravely exposing Epstein’s sordid past before his 2019 arrest. Jeffrey Epstein: A Monster’s Victims Tell All is the first time many of these survivors will speak up about their past abuse on camera, emerging from the shadow of Epstein and his wealthy accomplices.

Sipa/Shutterstock

Watch the video above to hear more of Arden’s story and tune into Jeffrey Epstein: A Monster’s Victims Tell All on REELZ on Saturday, April 4, at 8 p.m. ET.