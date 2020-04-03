‘Jeffrey Epstein: A Monster’s Victims Tell All’ Sneak Peek: Jeffrey Epstein Likely Had Footage of Several A-Listers in His Home

Jeffrey Epstein’s ties to Hollywood may have contributed to the questions surrounding his death. In the upcoming REELZ documentary special, Jeffrey Epstein: A Monster’s Victims Tell All, the late and disgraced financier’s connections to dozens of A-Listers is explored.

“After Epstein was arrested, it was made public that the FBI had found videos inside a safe instead his New York City mansion,” Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales author Dylan Howard explains in a sneak peek of the upcoming REELZ doc. “Epstein had cameras in every room of every one of his homes. How do I know that? I have seen hundreds of photos that show cameras linked to a security system.”

Howard points out Epstein had relationships with several celebrities.

Sipa/Shutterstock

“So you have you think about it, anyone who’d ever been inside one of his homes, and that includes men like Bill Gates, Harvey Weinstein, George Stephanopoulos, Woodley Allen and women like Katie Couric and Chelsea Handler, not to mention rich and popular world leaders,” he says. “They all had to know that they had been caught in some sort of recording system and it begs the question — Did someone say something or do something that was so significant that they had Epstein silenced in order to save face.”

Epstein, who was a convicted sex offender, was found dead in his jail cell in August 2019. While his death was ruled a suicide, many people, including some of his accusers, believe that Epstein was murdered.

“I think he had too much to live for [to take his own life],” accuser Michelle Licatain said in a second sneak peek of doc. “He had money. He had connections.”

Jeffrey Epstein: A Monster’s Victims Tell All airs on Reelz Saturday, April 4, at 8 p.m. ET.