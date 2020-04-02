A year full of changes. Jeffree Star is opening up about his tumultuous breakup from Nathan Schwandt while showing off his luxurious and newly renovated mansion in Hidden Hills, California. The beauty guru revealed the updates he made to his $14.6 million home in his latest YouTube video about being single and quarantined.

“You all know my relationship was very real and I think I acted out, because I am kinda going through it,” the 34-year-old entrepreneur said while discussing how he is coping post-split. “There’s a lot of stuff — dark, ugly stuff — happening behind the scenes since the breakup and I’ve been devastated, honestly.”

“I’m afraid of being degraded online,” the makeup mogul added. “I’m afraid of people misconstruing what I’m saying and going with it somewhere else. I’ve been going through it, I really have. And I haven’t told anyone that. I haven’t vented or said a word, but it’s been rough.” Jeffree and Nathan called it quits in January, following a five-year romance.

Courtesy of YouTube

While catching up with viewers, the YouTuber unveiled the improvements he made to his breathtaking abode, which he sweetly dubbed the “Pomeranian Palace.” At the entrance, Jeffree gave a glimpse at the new stunning brown and gold carpet on the staircases. He also got opulent new “floor to ceiling” crushed velvet curtains.

“It’s a little under construction, but the whole front of my bedroom has fully been transformed with gold Versace wallpaper,” he added. “I’m so obsessed with how this turned out.” Jeffree also purchased a new bed big enough to fit “five to 10 dogs.”

To no surprise, the internet personality’s bathroom is a dream come true, coming equipped with everything needed for an at-home spa. Jeffree even showcased his “girl cave” which has been complimented by a new paint job and all new furniture.

Courtesy of YouTube

The star later gave a peek at his garage filled with high-end sports cars. “My pink fleet is coming together!” he proudly shared.

Despite the hardships he has faced, Jeffree is choosing to stay positive. “I’ve been surrounded by friends and family the entire craziness that has been 2020 and I am in a good place,” he revealed. “I want to make everyone smile and I want you guys to be able to escape and play with makeup with me and just have fun, but just know … I am a real person.”