Counting On alum Jed Duggar revealed a truck was stolen from his car lot, Champion Motors, on Saturday, November 5, and asked his online followers to keep an eye out for the vehicle.

“This 2006 Chevy 2500 was stolen from my car lot yesterday evening or early this morning. If anybody sees it please let me know or call 911,” the TV personality, 23, wrote via Facebook at the time, alongside photos of the truck.

His Facebook followers shared the post in hopes of identifying the stolen vehicle and deemed the situation as “sad.” The Arkansas native has yet to give an update on whether or not the car has been found and the initial post is still on his Facebook page.

They even posted a call for help on the Champion Motors Facebook page the same day. An online user wrote that the thief needed to “get a job” and “stop stealing to which Jed replied, “Agreed!”

The unfortunate event comes at a highly stressful time for the Duggar family. Jed’s eldest brother, Josh Duggar, is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence after being found guilty of one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography in December 2021.

Josh, 34, will be released from the Federal Correctional Institute (FCI) in Seagoville, Texas, on August 12, 2032, In Touch confirmed in July.

TLC

Jed revealed how the situation “saddened” him, during an October Q&A via YouTube. “I​​t’s a very sensitive spot in our family. Especially with [Josh’s wife] Anna [Duggar], you know, their kiddos, and [we] just try to be there for them as much as we can,” he said.

Additionally, Jinger Duggar is set to release a new book, Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith From Fear, in January 2023. The book is a sensitive topic to the Duggars as Jinger, 28, “recounts how she began to question the harmful ideology of her youth and learned to embrace true freedom in Christ,” according to the book’s description.

Just one month before Jinger announced her upcoming memoir, Jed defended the Duggar family amid fans’ claims that they were “brainwashed” by their parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

Jed’s repsonse came during a Q&A session with fans on his YouTube channel, which he shares with wife Katey Duggar (née Nakatsu), where a follower asked him what is the “biggest misconception” about his family.

“I’m definitely not brainwashed. I have a mind of my own. My dad will even sometimes … We’ll have an argument, disagreements where we’ll just talk things out, and it’s healthy,” in the video, which was posted in October. My dad is a very humble man, my mom as well. She’s just the sweetest thing ever.”

He added, “They aren’t perfect, I know that, but I love them for who they are. And so, I’m really grateful for my parents. The upbringing that I had, of course, it wasn’t perfect, and I think a lot of people are seeing that now.”