Big Little Lies director Jean-Marc Vallée died “suddenly and unexpectedly” on December 26 at his cabin outside Quebec City, Canada, his rep told In Touch. He was 58 and his cause of death is not yet known.

“Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity and trying things differently,” Nathan Ross, who was Vallée’s producing partner, said in a statement. “He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy. Everyone who worked with him couldn’t help but see the talent and vision he possessed. He was a friend, creative partner and an older brother to me. The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on.”

Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

Hollywood has been mourning the death of the Emmy Award-winning director. HBO released a statement about the “brilliant” and “fiercely dedicated filmmaker.”

“A truly phenomenal talent who infused every scene with a deeply visceral, emotional truth,” the network wrote, according to Variety. “He was also a hugely caring man who invested his whole self alongside every actor he directed. We are shocked at the news of his sudden death, and we extend our heartfelt sympathies to his sons, Alex and Émile, his extended family, and his longtime producing partner, Nathan Ross.”

Actor Josh Gad took to Twitter to express his condolences. “Oh my God. This is so horrible,” the Frozen star wrote. “Absolutely loved his work. RIP #Jeanmarkvalleè.”

Vallée was previously married to Canadian writer Chantal Cadieux from 1990 to 2006, and they share two adult sons — Alex and Émile.

The C.R.A.Z.Y. director has had a long and wildly successful career in filmmaking. The Montreal-born filmmaker studied at the Université du Québec before making his first feature movie Black List.

He’s gone on to direct The Young Victoria with Emily Blunt, Cafe de Flore, Los Locos, Loser Love and Demolition, which starred Jake Gyllenhaal. He earned an Oscar nomination for best editing for 2013’s Dallas Buyers Club, which won Academy Awards for stars Jared Leto and Matthew McConaughey.

Vallée was also set to direct Gorilla and the Bird, another series for HBO based on a memoir by Zack McDermott.