Family fun! Jay-Z and Blue Ivy spent some quality time at Super Bowl LIV in Miami. The rapper and his oldest daughter, whom he shares with Beyoncé, shared some laughs on the field before the Kansas City Chiefs took on the San Francisco 49ers. The “Halo” songstress also tagged along for the game but wasn’t spotted in photographs.

David J Phillip/AP/Shutterstock

The 50-year-old “Empire State of Mind” and his sweet daughter, 8, hugged and laughed as they walked around the field.

LARRY W SMITH/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

It was great to see the family out. The game was star-studded — in the stands and on the field. Demi Lovato belted out the national anthem. Shakira and Jennifer Lopez killed the halftime show with a mashup of their greatest hits.

Bey and Jay haven’t made a public appearance in a bit. They skipped the 2020 Grammy Awards on January 26. A source exclusively told In Touch that the couple had “no intention” on attending the music awards show. The pair was also left devasted by the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, 13, and seven others — Payton Chester, 13, Alyssa Altobelli, 14, Keri Altobelli, John Altobelli, 57, Christina Mauser, 38, Ara Zobayan, 50, and Sarah Chester, 46 — in a private helicopter crash.

“They are both heartbroken over Kobe and Gianna’s passing,” the insider said. “They were hanging out with Vanessa and Kobe all night and have been close with them for many years. They are totally devastated.”

Kobe and the “Big Pimpin” rapper go way back. The Lakers athlete even used Jay-Z’s music to get hyped up before games. “Whenever a new Jay-Z album came out, it was a big deal,” Bryant’s former teammate, Brian Shaw, told The Players’ Tribune in 2016. “Guys would get it day one and be rapping their favorite songs. Maybe they knew the first few bars or the hook. Well, Kobe would be in the back of the bus rapping every single line of every single song the day after the album came out. I’m talking every lyric. It was genuinely amazing. Nobody could figure out how it was possible.”

The famed athlete’s legacy will live on. The National Football League also paid tribute to the athlete during the big game. All the athletes stood on the 24-yard in honor of his Lakers jersey number.

Another Super Bowl in the books.