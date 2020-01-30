Forever in our hearts. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira promised to honor Kobe Bryant in a “heartfelt” tribute during the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show. At a press conference for the upcoming game on Thursday, January 30, the ladies revealed how they plan to unite the nation in the wake of tragedy with their performance.

“I think we will all be remembering Kobe on Sunday. We’ll be celebrating life, and celebrating diversity in this country,” Shakira, 42, said. The Latin ladies are hoping to “spread love and kindness and bring everybody together.”

While speaking at the conference, J. Lo, 50, shared an anecdote from when she found out the NBA legend passed away. “Alex [Rodriguez] came to me with tears in his eyes, and he’s like, ‘You’re not going to believe what happened.’ He was devastated. He knew Kobe really well,” J. Lo explained of her fiancé’s disbelief. “I knew Kobe and Vanessa more in passing. He had come to my last show in Vegas—the both of them—as a date night and we had a beautiful night that night.”

She continued, “I think of how awful that must be for her right now. I’ve just been praying that God guides her through every moment because she has three more babies to take care of and just wishing that the nightmare was over but it’s not going to be.” Along with Kobe, his daughter Gianna was tragically lost in the accident. “That’s life and we have to carry on,” J. Lo added. “But at the same time, it affects us and it will affect us forever.”

On Sunday, January 26, Kobe and Gianna died in a helicopter crash that killed all nine of the passengers on board. The two were headed to Mamba Sports Academy to practice before the chopper went down. Since their passing, several celebrities have spoken out sending their condolences to Kobe’s wife, Vanessa. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Bryant family during this difficult time.