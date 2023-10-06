Aspiring singer Emaza Gibson has filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Jason Derulo. What has the “Talk Dirty” singer been accused of and has he responded to the allegations?

What Was Jason Derulo Accused of In the Lawsuit?

Gibson claimed that Derulo “maliciously” promised her success and then denied her the opportunity, according to her lawsuit filed on October 4 in Los Angeles Superior Court.

“Mr. Derulo’s behavior toward this young artist was despicable,” Ron Zambrano, Gibson’s attorney, said in a statement to People. “He not only broke promises and breached contracts, but his threats of physical harm and unconscionable sexual advances toward this young woman who is just trying to break into the industry were outrageous and illegal.”

In addition to Derulo, the complaint also lists his label Future History Inc., his manager, Frank Harris, and Atlantic Records.

Gibson claimed that Derulo reached out to her in August 2021 and said he was planning to take on a joint venture between Atlantic and Future History. He allegedly explained he needed to bring Atlantic a new artist as part of the deal, which is when Gibson “eagerly” accepted the offer and started working with him, according to Us Weekly.

As part of her agreement with Derulo, Atlantic and Future History, Gibson planned to make a mixtape for Atlantic within four months and an album within six. She also allegedly agreed to work on a single with Derulo.

While Gibson originally viewed Derulo as a “mentor [and] supervisor,” she said she was taken aback when he allegedly told her she needed to take part in “goat skin and fish scales” in order to succeed in the industry. The comment is a reference to sex rituals and cocaine, according to the complaint.

“The manner and timing of such a statement meant that Derulo was demanding sexual acts from [Gibson] in order for Derulo to fulfill his role as her mentor, supervisor and musical collaborator,” the lawsuit reads. “This explicit demand for sex-in-exchange-for-success was reinforced through Derulo’s subsequent behavior.”

Gibson went on to claim that Derulo regularly tried to invite her to get drinks, though she insisted she wanted to keep their relationship professional. However, she agreed to get drinks with him in September 2021 after a late night of working.

“After this session, where [Gibson] declined to drink and have sex with Derulo, the offer to arrange for [Gibson] to get to and from Derulo’s studio ceased,” the complaint stated.

The lawsuit also detailed a November 2021 incident, in which Gibson claimed that Derulo invited another woman into a meeting they had with the presidents of Atlantic. She alleged that the “Savage Love” singer invited the other woman at the last minute because he hoped to have sex with her. Derulo allegedly became angry after Gibson told him she was “thrown off guard” by the woman’s presence. Following the incident, Gibson’s mother – who is also her manager – began traveling with her to all of her meetings with Derulo “out of concern for her own safety.”

Gibson claimed Derulo eventually stopped communicating with her, while her recording deal was terminated in September 2022.

What Is Jason Derulo Being Sued For?

Gibson claimed she required medical intervention for breakdowns, weight loss, insomnia, mood swings and more due to the experience. She added that she also underwent mental health treatment and was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

She is suing Derulo for multiple offenses, including sexual harassment, breach of contract and illegal retaliatory termination.

Jason Derulo Responded to the Lawsuit

Derulo has denied the accusations Gibson made against him.

Andrew Chin/Getty Images

“These claims are completely false and hurtful,” Derulo’s rep said in a statement to People. “I stand against all forms of harassment and remain committed to supporting people chasing their dreams. I strive to live my life in a positively-impacting way, so I am deeply offended by these defamatory allegations.”

He continued to deny the allegations in a video posted to Twitter on October 6. “I wouldn’t normally comment but these claims are completely false and hurtful. I stand against all forms of harassment and I remain supportive of anybody following their dreams,” he captioned the clip. “I’ve always strived to live my life in a positively impactful way, and that’s why I sit here before you deeply offended, by these defamatory claims. God bless.”