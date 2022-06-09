Wedding crasher. Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander was arrested after he allegedly trespassed into her house before her wedding to Sam Asghari, seemingly attempting to crash the nuptials. He live-recorded the altercation on Instagram Live on Thursday, June 9, showing himself inside the home and was detained by police once he stepped outside the estate.

The Ventura County Sherrif’s Office confirmed to In Touch that he had been arrested for an out-of-county warrant in Napa, California. In Touch was able to confirm that the warrant stemmed from two felony charges in 2015: grand theft and buying and receiving stolen property. It is unclear if Jason has entered a plea at this time for those charges.

At the time of the altercation, the Ventura County Sherrif’s Office told In Touch that there was a trespassing incident and authorities were currently on the scene. Reps for Spears and Alexander did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s requests for comment.

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

In the now-deleted live video, the “Toxic” singer’s ex was walking through the upper level of her home while security was directing him to leave. “Don’t put your hands on me,” he told the security guard. Later, Jason yelled to people inside the home telling them “not to f–k” with him and even referred to the event as a “bulls–t wedding.”

This isn’t the first time the “ … Baby One More Time” artist’s ex has had trouble with the law. He was previously convicted of a DUI in Nashville, Tennessee, in February 2022, according to a Criminal Justice Information Services report obtained by In Touch.

Prior to the break in, the couple were spotted at a gas station before their wedding. A Britney fan account posted a picture of the two with friends while the “Lucky” singer was wearing a white-lace top. “SHE’S ON HER WAYYYYYYYY,” the Twitter account tweeted on Thursday, June 9.

Sam and the Crossroads lead were set to tie-the-knot after nearly five years of dating. Most of Britney’s family are reportedly not invited to the event, including her two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

“Although the boys will not be in attendance, Kevin [Britney’s ex-husband] and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward,” Kevin’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan told TMZ on Thursday, June 9.

The couple were preparing to add to their family after the “Womanizer” singer revealed she was pregnant in April 2022. “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back. I thought, ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach???’ My husband said, ‘No, you’re food pregnant, silly!!!’ So, I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” she captioned her Instagram announcement.

Sadly, the two suffered a miscarriage the following month. However, Sam would later say that he would vow to “expand their family.”