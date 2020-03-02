Spilling the tea. Janelle Brown assured fans the reality show Sister Wives has “never” been scripted, after a heated episode of the hit TLC series aired on Sunday, March 1. The TV personality took to Twitter to set the record straight as the drama between her family members heated up, claiming they “often forget the cameras are there.”

“We have never scripted our show and occasionally things happen that get out of control fast,” Janelle, 50, tweeted. “This was one of those times. #SisterWives.” Of course, several viewers sounded off while replying to her recent post.

“Does Kody even like Meri [Brown] at all?” one questioned. “This episode is not putting Kody [Brown] in a good light. I feel bad for Meri,” another wrote. “[Meri] didn’t say she didn’t want that piece of land … she wasn’t sure. There is a big difference,” a third added.

There’s been no shortage of tension between the Brown brood ever since Kody, 51, expressed his desire to build a single home for his family to live in. On the latest episode, the father of 18 vented his frustrations about Meri, 49, and called out Robyn Brown, 41, for defending her. Christine Brown was also present for the tense conversation.

“Listen. I’m not going to sit here and fight with her. I’ll take whatever there is,” Robyn said while trying to keep the peace with her loved ones. “I was already giving you everybody else’s table scraps, Robyn. Do you think that’s fair? I don’t,” Kody fired back. “It’s just that you were the one willing not to sit there and fight and argue and scrap it out.”

Robyn said it was “dumb” they were arguing over their land preferences in Flagstaff, Arizona, but that didn’t stop Kody from feeling the way he did about the situation. “I’m done with this conversation. I’m so sick of trying to accommodate Meri … I’m so angry, I almost can’t talk,” he said in the confessional.

Shortly after the emotional scene aired, Janelle took to Twitter with a statement about their dynamic. “I think every family has their ups and downs,” she wrote. “One disagreement does not define anything. We work it out day by day.”