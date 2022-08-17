Not safe at work. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Jameela Jamil revealed that she suffered an unpleasant injury on the set of the upcoming series while performing her own stunts.

“Oh, I did it all! I did it all,” Jameela, 36, told Entertainment Tonight of her stunt work in the Marvel series during the Hollywood premiere on Monday, August 15. “I was hurting in places that I really didn’t know exist.”

“Like, you’ll probably have to bleep this out, but I pulled a muscle in my a–hole,” she added with a shrug. “I didn’t know that was possible!”

“I just felt my publicist’s heart stop beating next to me,” the Good Place actress joked after her shocking revelation.

The London native went on to explain that she learned “jiu jitsu and kung fu and combat in the air” for her role in the Disney+ series, which is set to premiere on Thursday, August 18.

“I don’t know how much of it ever gets to make it to the big screen, because CGI is bonkers,” she told the outlet. “But, I got to do all my stunts pretty much myself! And that was something I’ve never done before, because I’m the ultimate couch potato. I am just a puddle with bangs.”

Just one day ahead of the show hitting the streaming service, Jameela opened up in a lengthy Instagram post about what the role of Titania meant to her.

“I loved comics so much as a kid. I was often sick as a kid and these little books and big shows kept me sane while I was always in and out of [the] hospital,” she began, adding that Titania was her favorite character. “I was badly bullied at school for being socially odd and different. I never knew what I wanted to do with my life … and I found my path in my thirties with no idea what the f–king f–k I was doing.”

“I didn’t believe I could ever have the life I am getting to live now, and I’m so happy and grateful it’s late, because now I don’t take any of it for granted and I feel more mentally able to keep up,” the former radio host added. “I probably should have started in stunt work a decade ago, that I do probably regret … because f–k me sideways like a chicken, becoming vaguely active at 35 was HELL at first,” she joked, alluding to her mishap. But just … don’t ever let anyone tell you it’s too late to find your proper path.”