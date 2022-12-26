Unpleasant memories? Jake Gyllenhaal opened up about what it was like to film sex scenes with Jennifer Aniston in a resurfaced clip.

“It was torture, yes it was, but it was also not torture. I mean, come on. It was like a mix of both,” Jake, 42, joked while recalling what it was like to film the intimate scenes for their 2002 film The Good Girl while appearing on a resurfaced episode of SiriuxXM’s The Howard Stern Show. The interview, which was recorded in October 2021, began recirculating the web in December 2022.

Jennifer, 53, starred in the film as an unhappily married grocery store employee who begins an affair with her younger coworker, who was portrayed by Jake.

Jake explained that he had a crush on Jennifer, which made filming the sex scenes particularly embarrassing. “Weirdly, love scenes are awkward because there are maybe 30, 50 people watching,” he said. “That doesn’t turn me on.”

“Most of the time, it’s oddly mechanical, right?” the Ambulance actor continued. “And also, it’s a dance, like, you choreograph it for a camera. It’s one of those like a fight scene, you gotta choreograph those things and I always have tried.”

Jake then explained one suggestion Jennifer made to help them feel more comfortable while filming the bedroom scenes. “That was just pre-emptive and used generally always when actually in a horizontal place in that movie,” he told Howard Stern, 68. “I think that was actually a Jennifer suggestion, she was very kind to suggest it before we began.”

The Donnie Darko actor added, “She was like, ‘I’m putting a pillow here.’”

Also during the interview, Jake spoke about his future plans with his girlfriend, Jeanne Cadieu, and revealed if he hopes to become a father.

The California native said he hopes to one day “be a good husband and a father.”

Fox Searchlight/Kobal/Shutterstock

“Now that I have fulfilled a lot of things in my career that I feel comfortable with, I can safely say that,” he said of his plans for the future. “I don’t know if I could have said that before.”

Despite dating Jeanne, 26, since 2018, Jake has remained relatively private about his love life and has chosen to keep their romance out of the spotlight.

In February 2022, Jake made a rare comment about their relationship while speaking to ​​Esquire.

“In a lot of ways, we’re family,” the Nightcrawler actor said at the time. “I’m in a relationship that is full of love and support. I feel so at ease.”