The 2021 Met Gala is almost here, and it’s going to be a star-studded event!

After postponing Fashion’s Biggest Night in 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, A-listers are sure to be lining up for their chance to walk up the iconic steps at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, September 13. Although things will be a little different this year with each attendee showing proof of the COVID-19 vaccination upon arrival, the looks will, no doubt, be just as jaw-dropping as stars adhere to the theme: In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. The dress code, per Vogue, is “American Independence.”

“Over the past year, largely because of the pandemic, the connections to what we wear have become more emotional,” The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute curator, Andrew Bolton, said in a statement. “This has meant an increased emphasis on sentiment over practicality and a heightened appreciation of the values rather than the vagaries of fashion.”

Fans will remember Lady Gaga‘s performative entrance at the 2019 Met Gala as she hosted the event, but she’s not taking the reins this time around. Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka — who will all be in attendance — were named cochairs of the 2021 Met Gala alongside fashion designer Tom Ford, the Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

While a full list of attendees is kept under wraps until the day of, fans have been speculating who will actually walk the red carpet on September 13. How can you watch all the star-studded arrivals and see who makes their Met gala debut? Well, for the first time ever, Vogue is livestreaming the entire red carpet via their YouTube channel. Starting at 5:30 p.m. EST, Keke Palmer and Ilana Glazer will take fans into fashion heaven with an inside look at the biggest event of the year.

For more coverage, Live From E!: The 2021 Met Gala will also start at 5:30 p.m. EST on E! with the Live From E! Stream starting at 7:30 p.m. EST.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s In America: A Lexicon of Fashion exhibit will be showcased in two parts. Part One of the exhibition — which “will establish a modern vocabulary of American fashion” — will debut on September 13. As for Part Two, the Met Gala will go back to its regularly scheduled date, the first Monday in May 2022, to “further investigate the evolving language of American fashion.” So, mark your calendars because there’s more to come!