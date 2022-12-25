Every Sunday night, fans of the hit TLC show Sister Wives tune in for the newest chapter in the lives of polygamist Kody Brown, wife Robyn Brown, ex-wife Christine Brown and – spoiler alert! – now ex-wives Meri Brown and Janelle Brown. After the season 17 finale aired on December 11, 2022, fans have been waiting to watch part one of the tell-all Sister Wives: One on One. But with Christmas Day 2022 falling on Sunday, December 25, fans will be wondering if the network will air a new episode. Keep scrolling below for TLC’s schedule and find out if a new episode of Sister Wives is on tonight on TV tonight on Christmas Day 2022!

Is ‘Sister Wives’ on Tonight?

Hate to break it to TLC fans, but a new episode of Sister Wives will not be airing tonight (Sunday, December 25, 2022) on Christmas Day. For years, many networks have chosen not to air new episodes of popular programming on a widely celebrated holiday to avoid losing viewership.

When Is ‘Sister Wives’ Back on TLC?

Don’t worry too much! A brand new episode of Sister Wives will air on Sunday, January 1, 2023, taking just a week off from airing new episodes. If you really can’t wait that long, TLC does have Sister Wives reruns playing on Christmas Day, guaranteeing to fulfill your Brown family fix before opening presents. Plus, what better way to start off 2023 than sinking your teeth into brand new Sister Wives drama?

Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

What Is TLC’s Christmas Day Schedule?

Starting at 12 p.m. ET, TLC will be airing four back-to-back episodes of Sister Wives, followed by two episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and two episodes of Love In Paradise: The Caribbean. For those TLC viewers who can’t get enough of the hit show Dr. Pimple Popper, the special Dr. Pimple Popper: The 12 Pops of Christmas is set to round out the night at 10 p.m. ET.

What Happened on Season 17 of ‘Sister Wives’ So Far?

The better question is what didn’t happen on the most recent season of Sister Wives. After announcing her split from Kody in November 2021, Christine has been living her best life in Utah. Given that the show is shot and then airs several months later, however, viewers have been watching the repercussions of Christine’s departure throughout season 17, currently airing as of publication.

Amid the on-camera drama, two of Kody’s other marriages have imploded. In Touch broke the news on December 9, 2022, that Janelle had left Kody after months of tension and disagreements pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, their dynamic as a couple and more.

“Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” a source told In Touch exclusively, adding that the Sister Wives star – who had been in a spiritual marriage with Kody since 1993 – “outgrew him.”

Just a few weeks later, Meri confirmed in a sneak peek of the Sister Wives: One on One tell-all that Kody had separated from her, leaving the polygamist with just one wife, Robyn.

“It just doesn’t make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine and be like, ‘She just made this decision,’” Meri said during the December 18, 2022, episode, first obtained by People. “We didn’t consult, we didn’t talk, she just made the decision, and then he says, ‘No, I don’t consider myself married to Meri.’ Like, he just made the decision. I’ve never heard him say that to me.”

Watching a clip of Kody discussing their marriage – which was legal until 2014 and spiritual until their split – Meri realized that Kody didn’t consider himself to be her husband anymore.

“If she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn’t get an argument with me,” the former car salesman said in the episode.