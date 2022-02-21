Sam Hunt‘s pregnant wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, has filed for divorce citing infidelity as the reason for their split, In Touch can confirm.

According to legal docs obtained by In Touch, Fowler filed on February 18, alleging that the country singer is “guilty of inappropriate marital conduct” and “guilty of adultery.”

The couple had not announced she was pregnant, but the docs state their “first minor child is expected to be born in May 2022.” Fowler wrote that she is “in need of alimony.”

Hunt and Fowler did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s requests for comment.

The pair got married in 2017 after being in an off-and-on relationship since 2008. In fact, they were so back and forth, Hunt once had to win back the nurse by writing several love songs about her and hopping on seven flights.

In 2014, the “Body Like a Back Road” crooner debuted his first album called Montevallo — which was named after Fowler’s hometown in Alabama — and got candid about what happened between the two of them.

“I didn’t actually live in that town,” he told E! News at the time. “I had never visited Montevallo, but right before I left to go to Nashville, I met a girl from there. A lot of the experiences I had with her, and the relationship I had with her, that inspired a lot of the songwriting on the album.”

Jim Smeal/Shutterstock

So, which tunes were written about Fowler? “Ex to See,” “Make You Miss Me,” “Drinkin’ Too Much” and “Break Up In a Small Town,” all gave insight into how Hunt was feeling at the time.

Ultimately, Hunt was able to win over his love. “I think last summer I went out [to Hawaii] about seven times in about three months,” he told Entertainment Tonight in 2017. “Trying to talk to her about coming back. And the seventh trip, I convinced her.”

The two tied the knot in April 2017 in Hunt’s hometown state of Georgia and gushed about the momentous occasion.

“It was perfect,” he raved at the time. “Hannah was happy, and that was my number one priority, so it worked out. My family was there. I got to spend time with people I haven’t gotten to see in a while and celebrate a special time in my life, and in my wife’s life, and our family’s lives, so it was a really, really great moment.”