Rapper Kodak Black (real name: Bill K. Kapri) was shot while attending Justin Bieber’s afterparty at The Nice Guy on Saturday, February 12, according to NBC News.

Black, 24, was reportedly among the four people shot outside of the nightclub, located on La Cienega Boulevard in Los Angeles.

In a press release obtained by In Touch, the LAPD detailed its investigation into the events from that night.

“Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Wilshire Area are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect responsible for an early morning shooting,” the statement read. “On February 12, 2022, around 2:45 a.m., Wilshire Area officers responded to gunshots heard in the 400 block of North La Cinema Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers located two victims with gunshot wounds.”

The other victims’ identities were not disclosed, but the LAPD examined the events leading up to the shooting.

The statement continued, “Preliminary investigation revealed there was a physical altercation between several individuals at the location. Gunshots were fired by an unknown suspect, who then fled south from the location.”

“Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded and transported two victims to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers discovered there were two additional victims who self-transported to local hospitals, bringing the total shot to four. All four victims are listed in stable condition,” the press release concluded.

Bieber, 27, had reportedly performed at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Friday, February 11, for an exclusive concert labeled “Homecoming Weekend” amid Super Bowl LVI weekend. After the “Lonely” singer headlined the performance, he held a party at The Nice Guy restaurant/lounge that was attended by other famous celebrities, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Drake, Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian.



According to video footage of the incident, published by TMZ, the “Tunnel Vision” artist was seen leaving The Nice Guy with fellow rapper Gunna (real name: Sergio Giavanni Kitchens). The two stopped to take a few photos with fans as a physical fight ensued among another group of people, in which Black was spotted running straight toward the scuffle. Gunshots were heard in the published video after an unidentified person opened fire and everyone in the street ran away.

Black seems to be OK despite his injuries, as he posted a tweet on Sunday, February 13. “Drake Say Box Seats Wit ‘Em [sic] @ Da Super Bowl Like Da Bengals BTW,” the “Super Gremlin” rapper wrote via Twitter.



Reps for Black did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

