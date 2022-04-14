Back on the market? Kaley Cuoco revealed if she is dating following her split from ex-husband Karl Cook. The actress filed for divorce from the equestrian in September 2021.

Despite splitting months ago, Kaley, 36, revealed to Extra that she is not currently dating during the The Flight Attendant premiere on Tuesday, April 12.

The Big Bang Theory alum said that she is “not dating anybody.” Kaley added, “I spend a lot of time with my dogs and my friends.”

Her The Flight Attendant costar Zosia Mamet has been among Kaley’s support system. “Zosia has been living with me. She came out to do press … Her husband let her go with me for a few weeks,” the actress shared. “She’s taking care of me … I’m really enjoying my friends right now — special time.”

Shutterstock

Kaley and Karl, 31, began dating in 2016, and later proposed to the HBO Max star on her birthday in November 2017. The pair tied the knot in June 2018 during a ceremony at a horse stable near San Diego, California.

They announced their split in September after three years of marriage. “Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions,” they said in a joint statement to People. “We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.”

“We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further,” they concluded in the statement.

Just months before announcing their split, Kaley celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary with a sweet Instagram post. “NY, June 30th, 2016 is the year we met,” she wrote in the now-deleted post, according to People. “2 years to the day before we got married and now 3 years married! Why have you stayed married to me for so long?! I’m sincerely impressed @mrtankcook lol I love you oh so much you have no idea…happy anniversary!!!”

Kaley was previously married to former professional tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013-2016.