Sharing her opinion. True crime personality Amanda Knox revealed her thoughts on actor Johnny Depp following ex-wife Amber Heard‘s domestic violence claims.

“Johnny Depp was wrongly accused of domestic violence [and] lost his career, reputation, [and] legacy because of us,” Amanda, 33, wrote via Twitter on Friday, July 17. “Imagine if you didn’t have the personal fortitude [and] resources of [Johnny Depp] to defend yourself against the mob. Still think cancel culture doesn’t exist?”

Depp, 57, is in the midst of a libel case against The Sun after being branded a “wife beater” following Heard’s allegations that he allegedly assaulted her on 14 separate occasions. Depp has vehemently denied Heard’s claims. The case is still ongoing.

Knox has become a voice for those who have been wrongfully accused after she spent nearly four years in an Italian prison following her wrongful conviction in the 2007 murder of Meredith Kercher. At the time of Kercher’s death, the Seattle native was studying abroad in Perugia. Knox and Kercher were both exchange students who were sharing the same apartment. On November 2, 2007, Knox arrived at their flat after spending the night with her then-boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, and she noticed the front door was open and there had been dried blood in the bathroom. She called the police, who hen found Kercher’s body in her locked bedroom. She was only 21 years old at the time of her death.

Knox and Sollecito were later accused of stabbing Kercher to death. They were found guilty in 2009 and convicted on charges of faking a break-in, defamation, sexual violence, and murder. Knox was sentenced to 26 years in prison, while Sollecito was sentenced to 26 years. At the time of her conviction, Knox was 22 years old.

During their time in prison, Knox and Sollecito continued to appeal their guilty verdicts. On October 3, 2011, Knox and Sollecito were found not guilty of the charges and released from prison. The pair went on to face a retrial in 2013 and were found guilty again in 2014 before they were acquitted of murder by the Supreme Court of Cassation in 2015. In January 2019, the European Human Rights Court ordered the country of Italy to pay Knox $20,000 in damages.

After her release, Knox started to work with the Innocence Project and now hosts her own podcast, “The Truth About True Crime.”