Actress Jodie Foster walked the red carpet at the 2024 Academy Awards with photographer and filmmaker Alexandra Hedison on March 10, leading fans to question if the Taxi Driver star is married or in a relationship.

Is Jodie Foster Married?

After dating for one year, Jodie and Alexandra tied the knot in April 2014. They have kept their more than a decade-long relationship extremely private, only making rare red carpet appearances.

“Every day I’m a proud wife but today you get a special shout out in the remote land of IG,” Alexandra gushed about Jodie’s Golden Globe nomination via Instagram in 2021. “I’ll have to show you my phone for you to see this but still … I’m shouting from the rooftops.”

She later gushed that loving Jodie “is easy as cake” in a sweet birthday tribute in November 2023.

Getty

Who Is Alexandra Hedison?

Alexandra was born to actor David Hedison – best known for his role as James Bond’s ally, Felix Leiter, in Live and Let Die and License to Kill – and his wife, Bridget Hedison, in July 1969. In 2004, she told The New York Times that photography makes her “so happy.”

In addition to shooting behind a lens, however, Alexandra has also done work as an actress. She starred alongside Debra Messing in the sci-fi series Prey, as well as being credited in shows such as The L Word and Melrose Place.

“I was supporting myself, but I was miserable,” she told The New York Times in 2004 of her acting career. “Actors need to be front and center all the time. That’s not me.”

Do Jodie Foster and Alexandra Hedison Have Children?

Jodie and Alexandra do not have children together, however, the Hotel Artemis actress shares two children with ex Cydney Bernard.

The former couple dated from 1993 to 2008 and welcomed two sons during their relationship. Son Charles was born in 1998, followed by son Christopher in 2001. While Jodie gave birth to both sons, the identity of their biological father remains unknown.

While Alexandra does not have children of her own, prior to her marriage to Jodie, the filmmaker was in a relationship with Ellen DeGeneres from 2000 to 2004.

“I’d have to be Oprah to compete with her,” she said of the talk show host in a 2004 interview. “Hey, I admit that there are times that I can’t get a reservation at a hot restaurant unless I mention that it’s for me and Ellen.”