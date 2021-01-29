Hmm … Fans think Jinger Duggar looks “tired” and “unhappy” in a new selfie she shared via Instagram.

“Happy Thursday!” the Counting On star, 26, captioned the smiley photo on January 28. “‘This is the day that the LORD has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it.’ Psalm 118:24.”

Despite the chipper caption, one fan wrote, “You look great but exhausted, girl, give the kids to Daddy, make use of that big bathtub, throw in a bath bomb, sip on hot chocolate, relax, read, have some ‘you’ time,” they said, referring to Jinger’s husband, Jeremy Vuolo. “Then, crawl in bed and take a nap. It could be the filter, but ‘you’ time is a gift you earned, mama. No guilt! Just do it.” Another alleged, “You’re masking your unhappiness,” while a third chimed in, “You are smiling but your eyes show sadness. I hope all is well with you and your family. Love and light.”

The reality TV babe gave birth to her and Jeremy’s second baby girl, Evangeline Jo Vuolo, on November 22, after previously welcoming daughter Felicity in July 2018.

The pair’s bundle of joy arrived at 11:26 p.m., TLC confirmed three days later on Wednesday, November 25. Their daughter weighed 7 pounds and measured 20 inches at birth. “Jinger is recovering very well, enjoying finally being able to hold her little angel,” Jeremy, 33, shared at the time.

The duo announced in May that baby No. 2 was on the way. “We are so excited to announce that we’re expecting a little girl this November,” the 19 Kids and Counting alum captioned an Instagram baby bump photo at the time. “Jeremy and I both guessed it was a girl, just a gut feeling we had. And we couldn’t be happier.”

The then-pregnant star went on to write, “The bond that sisters share is unique, and one I cherish every day. After all these years, they’re still my best friends! I’m glad God’s giving that gift for Felicity to enjoy. As for me and Jeremy, we’ll definitely have our hands full! But there’s nothing else we’d rather carry.”

Well, parenthood often makes for “tired” moms and dads!