Beliebers wanted answers! Justin Bieber ignited rumors that his wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), is pregnant with a sweet and cryptic new message.

On Monday, July 19, the “Peaches” singer, 27, set the internet ablaze with speculation that Hailey, 24, could be expecting their first child simply by captioning their new photo together, “Mom and Dad.” The image showed the lovebirds enjoying their getaway to Mexico and had no sign of a baby bump.

Courtesy of Hailey Baldwin/Instagram

Within seconds of the posting, his comment section was full of responses asking for clarification. “WAIT WHAT,” one fan wrote. “Baby on the way?” another questioned. “HELLO THE CAPTION,” a third social media user resounded, while a fourth argued that it may not be confirmation, adding, “A lot of fans call them mom and dad.”

After making headlines, Hailey left a comment with a laughing emoji and appeared to clear the air, writing, “I think [you] should maybe change this caption to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted.”

Last year, Hailey did reveal the timeframe she had in mind when it came to growing their family. “Justin and I are really similar in a lot of ways. We always had very similar ideas of what we want when we got older, like, in life,” the latest V Magazine covergirl said during a November 17 episode of the “Pretty Big Deal” podcast.

“I remember me being, like, 19 and him being, like, 21/22 and us talking about the future and him being like, ‘I always knew I wanted to be married young,’ and I was like, ‘Me too!’ and he said, ‘I always wanted to have kids young,’ and I was like, ‘Me too!'” Hailey shared. “We always talked about it for so long, and we ended up together and married, and the longer we’re married, the longer I want to wait to have a kid. I think people were expecting we were gonna have kids pretty fast.”

Hailey and Justin have been married since September 2018, and the catwalk queen said they “feel more settled” each year that passes, telling listeners that she will keep an open mind when the time is right. “You know, we got our dream home. Next year, who knows?” she continued.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

This isn’t the first time that Justin has ignited pregnancy rumors, either. In November 2019, the hitmaker caused fans to go wild when he talked about the “father I want to be,” leading many to theorize that she already had a bun in the oven.

Even though they just faced other rumors surrounding their relationship, the blonde beauty set the record straight after a viral video appeared to show Justin yelling at her.

“Reminiscing on how amazing last weekend was. Had the best time surrounded by so much love,” she captioned a throwback photo from their trip to Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 14. “Any other narrative floating around is beyond false. Don’t feed into the negative bulls–t peeps.”

Reps for Bieber and Baldwin did not immediately respond to In Touch’s requests for comment.