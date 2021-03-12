Demi Lovato Says She’s Not Fully Sober in ‘Dancing With the Devil’: ‘I Want to Try This Balance Thing’

Honesty hour. Demi Lovato revealed she’s not fully sober during her new YouTube documentary, Dancing With the Devil, following her near-fatal overdose in 2018. The singer explained the “all or nothing” approach to her substance abuse issues was not working.

“I called [my recovery case manager, Charles Cook] and was like, ‘Something’s not right. I’m living one side of my life completely legalizing and this other side following a program that’s telling me if I slip up, I’m going to die,'” the “Confident” singer, 28, explained in a promo clip. The first two episodes of the documentary premiere on March 23 via YouTube.

Demi compared the journey she created to her eating disorder recovery, where she found more success by not cutting out foods that made her feel guilty. “I think I want to try this balance thing in the substance side of my life, too,” she added.

While her team was terrified of history repeating itself, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer said they thought she “[deserved] this opportunity to make that choice for herself.”

In July 2018, Demi suffered a near-fatal overdose, which included three strokes and a heart attack leaving her minutes from death. Prior to that, in March 2018, the singer celebrated six years of sobriety. However, shortly after, she revealed she was no longer abstaining from her vices in the song “Sober.”

In February 2020, the “I Love Me” singer got a sentimental tattoo that featured an angel being lifted by doves as she looked ahead to her bright future after all she endured.

“Having a fallen angel being lifted by three, pure, angelic doves (the Holy trinity) as her inner light is being guided by a higher consciousness, and the disintegration of her dark wings was representing the darkness I was shedding,” Demi explained about her ink at the time. “[Artist Alessandro Capozzi], you are extremely talented and I can’t wait for more!! Thank you for this special experience … The only bummer is I can’t physically see this amazing artwork because it’s on my back! Haha.”

“Getting tatted by him was an experience I’ve never had before … No idea what I was going to get done, I told him about my life and where I was at in that moment and we created a combination of images that best symbolized the spiritual awakening I was having,” the “Cool for the Summer” artist divulged about the special session.

Keep scrolling to see Demi’s revelations about her sobriety following her overdose in Dancing With the Devil.