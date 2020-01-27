Where is she? Cardi B skipped the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26. The “I Like It” lyricist seemingly showed herself getting ready on Instagram but was still a no-show for the special occasion once it began. The artist did eventually show up and eagle-eyed fans caught her in the crowd admiring the show.

The former Love & Hip Hop: New York star and her Migos rapper beau, Offset, are both up for a prize. The couple showed up and showed out at Clive Davis’ 2020 Pre-Grammy Gala on January 25.

It was expected to be an exhilarating night for the chart-topping artist and her husband. Cardi, 27, and Offset, 28, earned a nomination for Best Rap Performance for their fiery jam “Clout,” so we’ll get to find out if they walk away with the coveted gilded gramophone. The late Nipsey Hussle also got a nod in the same category, as well as DaBaby and J. Cole.

Cardi is always one to watch on the red carpet, since she’s not afraid to be daring with her ensembles. The Bronx native recently attended the Laundered Works Corp show for Paris Fashion Week on January 15 in a see-through outfit, and she completing her risqué look with a bejeweled ski mask and long fur coat.

Even though she loves to go the extra mile with her sartorial displays, the star’s makeup artist, Erika La Pearl, recently told Life & Style that Cardi has been preferring a more natural look when it comes to her glam.

“I still do a heavy beat on her face, but the eyes we do a neutral — a little cat eye with some lashes,” the beauty guru shared. “I like doing a lot of shimmer or glitter, just to make it look fun. But actually, now I want to do back to a little more creative while she’s on stage. That’s where I want to start doing my creative thing, cause on stage she wants to shine.”

So of course, fans knew Cardi was going to bring her A-game for the 2020 Grammys. The rapper previously nailed her performance of “Money” at last year’s show and she also took home the award for Best Rap Album thanks to the success of Invasion of Privacy.