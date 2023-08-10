Déjà vu! The Renaissance Queen has frequently been accused of repeating looks originally rocked by others.

BUGGING OUT

Fans have noticed a few similarities between Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Tour and Bey’s current one, especially these insect-inspired looks. (Others think it’s a hint they’re teaming up on a new song.)

BACK TO THE FUTURE

Queen Bey, 41, has long been accused of lifting from Kylie Minogue, like this robotic Thierry Mugler number (which was inspired by 1927’s Metropolis).

DRAMATIC ENTRANCE

When Beyoncé descended onto the stage at the VMAs in a billowing coat, viewers were reminded of Britney Spears’ American Music Awards entrance three years before. (But both performances were jaw-droppingly memorable!)

DANCE OFF

“I’m not mad, but this is stealing,” choreographer Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker said of seeing her work re-created in Beyoncé’s “Countdown” video.

MAD HATTER

”I guess I’m everybody’s stylist,” Erykah Badu captioned a July 30 Instagram post, with a shot of her “favorite chrome hat” next to a shot of Beyoncé in a similar one.