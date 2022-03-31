Beyonce’s Best Braless Looks on the Red Carpet Over the Years

Not only is Beyoncé the Queen of the Music Industry, but she’s also Queen of Going Braless! The “Partition” artist is never afraid to show off her curves on the red carpet, and that includes some fierce braless looks over the years.

Take Beyoncé’s nearly nude 2015 Met Gala dress, for example. The theme that year was “China: Through the Looking Glass” and the mother of three, who shares kids Blue, Sir and Rumi with husband Jay-Z, certainly turned heads in her sheer Givenchy gown. In fact, she and fellow industry favorite Rihanna were easily the best dressed that night!

That year, Beyoncé showed up fashionably late to the esteemed New York City ball. As a result, one insider told Us Weekly that the 28-time Grammy Award winner “saw what everyone was wearing and made her driver turn around and go home so she could change.” The source noted that Beyoncé wanted “something racier and sexier for the carpet.”

However, a rep for Beyoncé assured the publication that “the dress she wore was always the dress she was going to wear.”

While the Texas native’s dress took months (and months!) of planning, her hairstyle for the night was done on the fly. “For the Met Ball we did that high ponytail but that wasn’t supposed to be the style,” Beyoncé’s hairstylist Neal Farinah revealed during a May 2015 interview with Us Weekly. “We did that in the elevator as she was on the way out.”

Although Neal had his reservations about changing Beyoncé’s hair with “five minutes” to spare, he trusted her instincts! “She is a powerhouse, and she knows what she wants,” Neal explained. “I have to pay her a compliment. Beyoncé takes us all out of our comfort zone, and she pushes us to be the most artistic we can be with her.”

Sadly, Beyoncé hasn’t attended the Met Gala since 2016. Here’s hoping we’ll be greeted with a Queen Bey moment in May 2022!

