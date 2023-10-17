A major point of contention between Shekinah Garner and Sarper Güven on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way has been Instagram use. With Sarper refusing to post photos of himself and Shekinah together at the beginning of their relationship, fans are wondering about Shekinah’s activity on the social media site, as well.

Is 90 Day Fiance’s Shekinah On Instagram?

Shekinah does have her own Instagram account: @shekinah.garner. The page was previously private, but has since been made public. She also has a work account – @aestheticsbyshekinah – and a joint account with Sarper: @shekinahsarper90day. Shekinah and Sarper launched their joint account in June 2023 after he seemingly began to come around to wanting to post her on his page.

While most of Shekinah’s photos on her Instagram are recent, she also has some images dating back to 2017. Fans have commented on how shocked they are by how much the reality star’s look has changed since then.

Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Sarper Post Shekinah On Instagram?

While filming 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Shekinah and Sarper argued over him not wanting to post photos with her on Instagram. Before she officially moved from Los Angeles to Turkey to be with him, she wanted him to acknowledge her on social media. Shekinah was concerned that Sarper wanted to act like a single man on Instagram while dating her.

Courtesy of Shekinah Garner/Instagram

Sarper was reluctant to begin posting with Shekinah because he feared that his exes would start messaging her with negative stories about him.

However, Sarper seems to have come around, as he and Shekinah went Instagram official in May 2023, which was before their 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season even began airing. Although Sarper’s main Instagram page – @sarper90day – is private, he has photos with Shekinah on his feed, and also appears in many images on the pair’s joint page. Sarper also has another account – @theretiredbadboy – but only appears to use it to give dating advice from a “former bad boy.”

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Shekinah and Sarper Still Together?

Although Shekinah and Sarper’s season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is still airing, all signs point to them still being together. They’ve consistently been posting new photos together on their joint page, as well as on Shekinah’s Instagram page.

Shekinah met Sarper when she was visiting Turkey and they matched on a dating app. She was instantly drawn to him because of his dedication to his appearance. Although Shekinah eventually went back home to Los Angeles, she kept in touch with Sarper and flew back to Turkey to see him again.

Courtesy of Shekinah Garner/Instagram

Despite warnings from her family about Sarper’s red flags and “playboy” ways, Shekinah wound up moving to Turkey to begin a life with Sarper, leaving her teenage daughter at home in the United States. She explained that her daughter is in boarding school, which is why she was able to relocate. It’s unclear if Shekinah’s daughter ever joined the couple overseas.

Shekinah and Sarper may still be in a relationship, but it hasn’t been without drama. In addition to their feud about Instagram, another 90 Day Fiancé episode also showed the pair arguing about a bed that Sarper had in his home for more than 10 years.

“I don’t want to sleep in a bed that other women have slept in,” Shekinah insisted. “Sarper told me that he had been with about 2,500 women, and I thought it was a typo. I’d never even heard of anyone being with half that many people. I just really hate the mental image of wondering what caused the headboard to look the way it does.”