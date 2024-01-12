Blake Shelton was clear when he announced his New Year’s resolution: “To either cut back or stop drinking altogether.” But sources tell In Touch the 47-year-old, who also pledged to eat healthier and lose his gut, is already having a rough time of it. While he’s trading his favorite steaks and fried food for fish and veggies, the Voice alum is feeling the pain. “Blake can get mighty grumpy when he can’t have what he wants,” says an insider, adding that the diet redo has been a “nightmare” for the Oklahoma native.

It doesn’t help that wife of two years Gwen Stefani has no problem staying fit. “For Gwen, dieting is easy,” the insider says of the 54-year-old mom of three. “She’s always been healthy.” Now, says the insider, she’s trying to coax him to stick to his plan. “When he wants a burger, she’ll suggest a salad with grilled chicken or salmon. They’ll whip up something together.”