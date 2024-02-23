Angelina Jolie is known for driving men crazy — and her first husband, Jonny Lee Miller, was no exception. In a recent interview, the 51-year-old revealed that when he was first dating the 48-year-old, he was willing to do just about anything to impress her. “I was dating a young lady called Angelina and she said, ‘Let’s do something exciting this weekend’ and ‘Why don’t we go to Hemet, it’s just outside of L.A., and jump out of an airplane?’” he told Johnny Vaughan on Radio X. “I thought, ‘Yeah of course, sounds great!’” Jonny said, admitting, “I’m not going to lie, I found it terrifying but I did it anyway.”

Angelina, who wed Jonny in 1996 (the pair separated after 18 months), was also famously a big fan of knives. The radio host recalled Jonny telling him the pair would drink tequila and “just chuck knives” in their hotel room. “We were all nodding, ‘Cool girl,’ I thought. ‘That’s a night in.’” Ultimately, the Oscar winner and the Elementary star went their separate ways. “They weren’t the best influences on each other at the time,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch. “But they’ll always have each other’s back.”