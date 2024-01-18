Ice-T revealed how he and his wife, Coco Austin, keep the spark alive after 22 years of marriage.

“Jungle sex,” Ice-T, 65, told E! News on Tuesday, January 16, when asked how he and Coco, 44, manage to keep things exciting. “That flame has to stay lit.”

He continued, “When that flame goes out and you’re not really attracted to each other anymore, you have to address that very quickly because it’s something that’s necessary.”

However, Ice-T – whose real name is Tracy Lauren Marrow – noted that it takes more than a physical connection for him and Coco to remain happy.

“I think Coco and I are teammates,” he gushed. “We have to be teammates, not opponents, not assets, not liabilities. I value what she brings to me, and I think it’s vice versa. We appreciate each other.”

The couple tied the knot in 2002, while they welcomed their daughter, Chanel, in 2015. In addition to Chanel, the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actor is also the father to LeTesha Marrow, 47, and Tracy Marrow Jr., 32, from previous relationships.

Ice-T opened up about their marriage just one week after he revealed that the family is working on a reality show about Coco and Chanel.

“They’re developing a show called Coco Loves Chanel … I’m kinda like a costar in [this] one, you know, but it’s a fun show, it’s a loving show,” he told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on January 11. “It’s about Coco [and] her girlfriends. They all have kids, it’s like a mommy show, but it’s funny.”

They are no strangers to reality TV, and the couple previously starred on E!’s Ice Loves Coco from June 2011 to January 2013. However, the new show will be different because it marks Coco’s reality TV debut.

“This is a reintroduction with the kid, this is a whole new show,” the New Jersey native said about the upcoming series. “So it was like, we had a good experience with E!, so we said, let’s do it again one more time. So maybe let that show go for two or three seasons, then stop it.”

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

The new show will hopefully give viewers an insight into Ice-T and Coco’s marriage today. However, the stars have never been shy when it comes to discussing their relationship during interviews.

“Getting married is like casting for a movie,” the “New Jack Hustler” rapper told E! News in March 2023. “You got to pick somebody who’s ready for all the scenes. Now, there’s gonna be fun scenes. There’s gonna be sad scenes. There’s gonna be tough scenes. There’s gonna be fight scenes.”

He added that “a lot of people don’t sign up for the whole movie,” but instead “just sign up for the good part.”

Despite admitting that marriage isn’t always easy, Ice-T insisted that he found his perfect match in Coco. “People are like ‘Wow, you found somebody that will really put up with your bulls–t,'” the Surviving the Game actor said. “That person is perfect for you.”