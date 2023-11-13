Ice Spice took the music world by storm in 2023, winning the Best New Artist award at the MTV Video Music Awards and securing her spot at next year’s Grammy Awards. Despite having her breakout moment only a year ago, the rapper has already built up a decent net worth that will surely continue to grow as she continues to climb in success.

What Is Ice Spice’s Net Worth?

Ice Spice, whose real name is Isis Naija Gaston, has a net worth of $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Ice Spice Make Money?

Ice Spice started rapping in 2021, while she was still in college. She met producer RiotUSA and recorded her first handful of songs: “Bully,” “No Clarity,” “Be a Lady” and “Name of Love.” Ice Spice gained a social media following because of her work and had her breakout moment when she went viral in August 2022. Fellow rapper Drake shared her song “Munch (Feelin’ U)” on his SiriusXM radio station, Sound 42, which led the song to gain popularity on TikTok. It also reached No. 34 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Ice Spice released her debut EP, Like…?, in January 2023. The EP featured her song “Gangsta Boo” with Lil Tjay, which became her first Billboard Hot 100 song at No. 82. Additionally, “In Ha Mood” reached No. 58. She later released the deluxe version of the EP featuring the song “Deli,” which reached No. 41 on the chart.

In May 2023, Taylor Swift announced a collaboration with Ice Spice on her song “Karma,” which was included on the deluxe version of the pop star’s Midnights album.

John Shearer/Getty Images for MTV

“I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch,” Taylor wrote on Instagram.

Ice Spice then joined Taylor on her Eras tour for three nights in East Rutherford, New Jersey. In October 2023, Ice Spice served as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live, with a surprise introduction from Taylor.

How Many Grammy Award Nominations Did Ice Spice Receive?

Ice Spice received four nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards: Best Rap Song and Best Song Written for Visual Media for her song “Barbie World” with Nicki Minaj and Aqua, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Karma” with Taylor Swift and the coveted Best New Artist award.

The rapper reacted to her first-ever Grammy noms on Instagram, writing, “grATEful ^.^ !!!!!!!” Meanwhile, on X, she wrote, “FOUR GRAMMY NOMINATIONS?! Are u s–ttin’ me!!! Thank YOU.”

Fans will have to wait until the Grammy Awards in February 2024 to see which trophies Ice Spice will take home.