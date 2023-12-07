Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart opened up about cheating on his then-pregnant wife Eniko Parrish when he appeared as a guest on The Breakfast Club radio show in December 2017.

“I’m gonna address it, I’m gonna make my wife full aware of what’s going on in the situation that I have now put us in,” Kevin told listeners. “And I’m hoping that she has a heart to where she can forgive me and understand that this is not going to be a reoccurring thing and allow me to recover from my f–king massive mistake.”

The Jumanji actor later called the scandal the “lowest moment of his life” during his docuseries called Kevin Hart: Don’t F–k This Up.

Eniko also addressed Kevin’s infidelity, saying, “This was a bad one. This was major. Nine years and I think looking forward, it’ll be better. I believe in second chances. I’m all about forgiveness, and you only get two times. Three strikes you’re out, you’re out of here. So, as long as he behaves, we’re good.”