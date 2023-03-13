Best and Worst Dressed Stars at the 2023 Oscars: See the Style Winners and Losers

The fashion Olympics for Hollywood! The 2023 Oscars red carpet brought out A-list stars in outfits ranging from classic to cringeworthy.

The telecast took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 12, and even the show’s host, Jimmy Kimmel, revealed he had a near fashion disaster with the tuxedo ahead of the ceremony.

“I did have a very unfortunate moment where I tried to fit into the tuxedo I wore in 2018 and I didn’t quite make it,” Jimmy told People on March 1. “I looked a little bit like a homemade sausage, so I have been trying to lose some weight before the Oscars.”

The starry guest list for the Academy Awards included a pregnant Rihanna in attendance. She was a nominee in the Best Song category for “Lift Me Up” from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, and performed during the ceremony. RiRi also walked the red carpet and showed off her beautiful bump — along with her breathtaking sense of style.

The singer turned entrepreneur joked about her nearly 10-month-old son feeling hurt about not being able to attend the event while his sibling will get to go to the Oscars, albeit in utero. Rihanna shared a photo of her little boy on March 5, looking up at her with a sad, tearful face and wrote in the caption, “My son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him.”

His future brother or sister already got to attend the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on January 10, where Rihanna hid her pregnancy under a stunning black velvet off-the-shoulder gown with puffy sleeves and a wrap cape. The “Diamonds” songstress didn’t reveal she was expecting baby No. 2 with partner A$AP Rocky until she debuted her bump more than a month later while performing at the Super Bowl LVII halftime performance on February 12.

In addition to stylish Best Actress nominees such as Cate Blanchett and Ana de Armas, the show had a list of presenters who killed it on the red carpet when it comes to fashion. Nicole Kidman, Florence Pugh, Salma Hayek and Emily Blunt all looked fabulous taking the stage.

Nicole put so much thought and planning into her 2022 Oscars Armani Privé gown that the design house created a custom color just for her. She told Laverne Cox on the red carpet, “I really wanted to wear blue, so they made this color. I love the color,” of the dusty blue-gray hue. To no surprise, she made nearly every best-dressed list for the strapless column dress with an oversized peplum and slight train. Fashion lovers will no doubt be waiting to see what gown she chooses to top that.

Scroll down to see photos of the best and worst dressed stars at the 2023 Oscars.