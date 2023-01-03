Howie Mandel’s income proves that he’s an all star! From serving as a judge on America’s Got Talent to working as a comedian, he clearly has a strong work ethic. Keep scrolling to find out Howie’s net worth, how he makes money and more.

What Is Howie Mandel’s Net Worth?

Howie has an estimated net worth of $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Howie Mandel Make Money?

The Ontario, Canada, native began his career in the entertainment industry by making several appearances on the syndicated comedy game show Make Me Laugh from 1979-1980.

After opening for David Letterman at comedy shows in 1979, Howie booked the lead role in the 1981 Canadian movie, Gas.

He earned national attention while starring as Dr. Wayne Fiscus on the medical drama St. Elsewhere, which ran on NBC from 1982-1988. During his time on the show, Mandel continued to perform stand-up and filmed the 1984 film Gremlins. He reprised his role of Gizmo in the 1990 sequel Gremlins 2: The New Batch.

Howie’s other film credits include 1989’s Little Monsters, 1994’s Magic Kid ​II and 2002’s Hansel ​& Gretel.

In 1990, he created, starred and executive produced the FOX children’s cartoon series Bobby’s World. Howie remained on the show until its final episode in 1998.

He also starred on the variety sketch show Howie in 1992, while the Room Service actor hosted The Howie Mandel Show from 1998-1999.

In addition to his acting roles, Howie has found success with hosting and judging variety shows. He has served as a judge on America’s Got Talent since 2010, as well as Canada’s Got Talent since 2022. Most recently, he has been on the judging panel alongside Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum for the 2023 series America’s Got Talent: All Stars.

As a host, Howie starred on Deal or No Deal from 2005-2019. The father of three also hosted the first season of Netflix’s Bullsh*t the Game Show in 2022.

In 2019, Howie released his first solo stand-up special in 20 years called Howie Mandel Presents Howie Mandel at the Howie Mandel Comedy Club.

How Else Does Howie Mandel Make Money?

Outside of his work as a performer, Howie has also made money as a published author. He published his autobiography, Here’s the Deal: Don’t Touch Me, in 2009.

CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

In 2020, the TV personality partnered with ePlay Digital Inc. to launch the charity, Breakout the Masks. Through the initiative, they released a mobile game campaign that brought awareness to the fight against COVID-19.

Following the success of the first game, Howie released a second game, SwishAR, that has users search for Howie and play a backyard basketball game.