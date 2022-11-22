Chris Watts is about to spend another Thanksgiving behind bars as he serves five life sentences at Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun, Wisconsin. Watts, 37, and other inmates at the facility will get to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal on the holiday, according to a menu exclusively obtained by In Touch.

The inmates will be offered a meal that includes roast turkey, chicken gravy, mashed potatoes, bread stuffing, cranberry sauce, corn, rolls, butter, pumpkin pie and skim milk.

While the inmates will be able to celebrate the holiday with a traditional meal, it’s not clear if they will be able to participate in any special activities.

Watts previously admitted to murdering his wife, Shanann Watts, who was 15 weeks pregnant at the time, and their two daughters, Bella, 4 and Celeste, 3, in 2018.

The murders took place just hours after Watts told her that he wanted to end their marriage – he strangled her in their bed. While he said he didn’t plan on killing his two daughters, he admitted to smothering them to death before driving miles away to an oil tank. He claimed to carry out the murders to be with his then-mistress, Nichol Kessinger.

Just hours after the murders took place, the Colorado native denied having anything to do with the family’s disappearance in resurfaced text messages that he exchanged with Kessinger at the time.

In March 2022, Kessinger spoke to officers about her relationship with Watts during a police interview. At the time, she explained she met Watts through work and said he claimed he and Shanann were separated and planned to get a divorce.

“There were several discussions that we had about his current relationship and where it had gone,” Kessinger reportedly told police, according to People. “He talked about his kids from time to time. But the thing was that he was never hostile. It was never anything aggressive. It was still very kind. He was just like, ‘This is not working.’”

After noting that nothing seemed off about their two-month relationship, Kessinger admitted she didn’t see any red flags about the way Watts spoke about his family. Once she learned about Shanann, Bella and Celeste’s disappearances, Kessinger said she texted Watts to see if he was involved.

Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

“I kept asking him, ‘What did you do, Chris? What did you do?’ I asked, ‘Where’s your family?’ So I texted Chris one last time, and I told him, ‘If you did anything bad, you’re going to ruin your life and you’re going to ruin my life. I promise you that,’” she recalled.

Kessinger added that the last text message she received from Watts was him insisting, “I didn’t hurt my family, Nicky.”

In addition to being sentenced to five life sentences in prison, Watts was also ordered to serve 48 years in prison without the possibility of parole.