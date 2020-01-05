The 2020 Golden Globes kicks off on January 5, and it’s going to be a big night honoring the heavy hitters in film and television from the past year. Ricky Gervais will be hosting for a whopping fifth time and there are a slew of A-list presenters slotted to give away the most coveted awards of the night. How can you watch it? We have all the details about the show, how to stream and more!

The 77th annual Golden Globes starts at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and is scheduled to last for three hours. You can also watch in real-time using Hulu Live, Sling TV, and AT&T Now. A live stream will also be available on NBC.com with a cable login.

Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

This is far from the comedian’s first rodeo as host, and he will be joined by a lot of famous faces to help him out. The names that have already been announced to appear include: Scarlett Johansson, Dakota Fanning, Margot Robbie, Chris Evans, Rami Malek, Charlize Theron, Amy Poehler, Kate McKinnon, Tiffany Haddish, Glenn Close, Sofia Vergara, Will Ferrell, Daniel Craig, Octavia Spencer, Ted Danson, Pierce Brosnan, Salma Hayek, Kerry Washington, Tim Allen, Harvey Keitel and Ana de Armas. It sounds like one exciting show!

The red carpet also promises to be dripping with Hollywood’s biggest names. Besides the impressive list of presenters, shows like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Fleabag, The Morning Show, Big Little Lies and more are nominated — which means their stars are likely to attend. In addition, movies including Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Marriage Story, The Irishman, Joker and Rocketman made the list.

Obviously, you won’t want to miss the fashion before the show, especially considering the attendee list. NBC and the corresponding live streaming options will have a red carpet special at 7 p.m. ET, one hour before the awards will be given out. Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic will be hosting E! News‘ red carpet coverage, which begins even earlier at 6 p.m. ET.

Some fans were upset over the obvious snubs that were noticeably left off the nominations. Game of Thrones only received one nomination for its eighth and final season. Kit Harrington — who played Jon Snow — was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, but people thought Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) and Maisie Williams (Aria Stark) also deserved a nod. Other shows including Stranger Things and Veep also made the list of snubs this year. There are always expected to be a few, right?

Don’t miss the Golden Globes January 5 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.