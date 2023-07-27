Ashley Jones opened up about the death of her older brother, Deandre Davoughn Washington, during the July 26 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. Keep scrolling to learn about his passing, see what Ashley has said about her brother’s death and more.

When Did ‘Teen Mom’ Star Ashley Jones’ Brother Deandre Washington Die?

Ashley’s mother, Tea Chapple, took to Instagram to announce Deandre’s death on December 22, 2022.

“I’m out done and broken to the core. My first born child Deandre has passed away,” she wrote alongside a photo of Deandre at his 31st birthday celebration. “My soul has been ripped from my body. Please keep us in prayer.”

How Did ‘Teen Mom’ Star Ashley Jones’ Brother Deandre Washington Die?

Deandre died at the age of 32. He was found at a train station outside of San Francisco on December 17, 2022, according to reports.

“At 5:47 am, officers and medical personnel responded to the station regarding an unresponsive adult male,” authorities said at the time, according to reports. “Medical personnel declared the male deceased. There is no foul play suspected.”

His cause of death has not been publicly revealed.

What Did ‘Teen Mom’ Star Ashley Jones’ Say About Her Brother Deandre Washington’s Death?

Just days after Deandre’s death, Ashley took to her Instagram Stories to thank her fans for their support. “I appreciate all the kind words you all have been sending me,” she wrote at the time. “This is something I never could have prepared for.”

“He was my only brother,” Ashley tearfully said during the July 26 episode of the reality show. “And there’s just a different relationship that I have with my sister than I had with my brother. He would teach me things. It just was different.”

After his death was touched on during Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Ashley took to her Instagram Stories later that night to give an update about how she’s handling the tragedy now.

Courtesy of Tea Chapple/Instagram

“Today I am better. I can’t say I’m over it, but I have found ways to cope,” the MTV personality wrote during a Q&A with her followers. “I don’t think I will ever be healed from this. Just something you learn to deal with.”

Ashley added that it was a “hard decision” to have Deandre’s death featured on the show. “The cameras are invasive. This is my real life, not some made up fairytale that I want y’all to believe,” she wrote. “I cried many nights. But It seems like I’m not alone.”