This article was originally published on Why Does CBD Work. To view the original article, click here.

The human immune system plays a part in preventing the occurrence of and reducing the symptoms of many conditions. Cannabidiol can interact with the ECS, which is likely to let it keep the immune system in a good condition. The relationship between CBD and immune system is interesting.

Cannabidiol may interact with and activate TRPV2, a protein that simplifies the communication between cells and the extracellular space. That is how it may play a role in keeping the functionality of the immune system healthy. Cannabidiol can also impact and activate other TRP channels that are responsible for assisting immunity. CBD immune system-related benefits may exist in many different ways; here, we will discuss some of those.

Boosting Natural Killer Cells

Cannabidiol can support NK cell activities. These are blood cells that have an effect on the response of the body to viruses in it. It may also improve and support the NKT cell activity. NKT cells have properties that are identical to both NK and T cells.

Promoting Healthy Gut Flora

Many immune cells are present in the digestive tract, which has organized lymphoid tissue as well as several effector immune cells and adaptive immune cells.The intestinal microorganisms play a big part in letting the body keep a balanced immune system.

Too much inflammation in the gut is likely to lead to intestinal dysbiosis and a not-so-perfect intestinal immune reaction. Cannabidiol can aid in reducing inflammation due to its properties.

Supporting Healthy Inflammation-Related Response

Cannabidiol is thought to have a positive inflammatory effect on animal lungs. That effect can make lung function when exposed to lung irritants.

Calming Effects

Cannabidiol has the properties that can ease anxiety and stress. For your information, anxiety and stress are two of the main causes of a compromised immune system. Cannabidiol can activate the 5-HT serotonin receptor, the element of the body that must regulate mood.

It can also regulate the circulation of blood to the areas of your brain such as the hippocampus, cingulate cortex, and amygdala. For your information, all of those parts may contribute to anxiety.

CBD can have many other health advantages, too, including the following.

Easing chronic pain

Lessening acne

Treating joint and muscular pains that occur particularly after an exercise session

Reducing Alzheimer’s disease’s and asthma’s symptoms

