This article was originally published on CBD Hemp and Oils. To view the original article, click here.

Cannabidiol’s health benefits are much talked about in the health and wellness space. There is anecdotal evidence that cannabidiol helps to manage pain, stress, anxiety, depression and a slew of other health conditions. You need not have a health issue to consume it though. Some even take it for their wellbeing on the whole.

Various natural alternatives to standard prescription medication are available, including cannabis oil and CBD oil. Some are under the impression that these are one and the same, but it is not true at all. Here, we will give you some details regarding cannabis oil and cannabidiol oil to help you know in what respects these differ from each other.

The Distinctions Between Cannabis Oil And Cannabidiol

Cannabis oil and CBD oil are derivatives of the cannabis plant, but these are two different products. These products are consumed for distinct purposes and come under different legislation.

Criteria CBD Oil CBD Cream THC Content (but 0.3% at max) Yes (over 0.3%) Potency Relatively less potent More potent Psychoactive No Yes Legal Yes No

CBD Oil

It is made from both hemp and marijuana. However, you will find just hemp CBD products in stores across the country. It is not legal to sell CBD items made out of marijuana because the plant contains more than 0.3% tetrahydrocannabinol. The term ‘CBD oil’ is used to refer to cannabidiol in both the row form and oil form.

The source plant of it namely hemp contains 0.3% or less THC. Tetrahydrocannabinol is a mind-altering component present in cannabis sativa genus plants. Hemp contains cannabidiol and other phytocannabinoids like cannabidiolic acid, cannabinol, cannabigerolic acid, cannabichromine, and cannabichromenic acid. Cannabidiol oil is made by mixing CBD extract with a carrier oil. Depending on the type of CBD product, it may or may not have some legal THC content.

Another ingredient of cannabidiol oil is a carrier oil. For instance, olive oil or hempseed oil is mixed with cannabidiol to boost the product’s bioavailability and flavor.

Hemp-based cannabidiol products will not make you intoxicated, as long as you consume it in reasonable quantities. If you deliberately take too much full-spectrum CBD product, then you might just have a sedative effect.

Forms Of Cannabidiol Oil

CBD oil can be classified into three forms: ‘Isolate’, ‘Broad-Spectrum’, and ‘Full-Spectrum’. Let us take a closer look at these products.

CBD Isolate

A CBD isolate product contains 99.9% cannabidiol, but it has no other phytocannabinoids and terpene added. It is the purest type of cannabidiol available in the market. Since it lacks the legally allowed THC content, it is not possible to consume too much of it and be stoned out of your mind.

Full Spectrum Cannabidiol

This form of cannabidiol oil contains not just CBD, but every other phytocannabinoid and every terpene found in hemp as well. Minor phytocannabinoids and other cannabis compounds are thought to work collectively to support the so-called ‘entourage effect’. Chemical substances that are active in the industrial hemp plant can work together for a better effect than you would expect from these individual components. So this is the best option for one who seeks the aforesaid effect.

Broad Spectrum CBD

This type of cannabidiol oil contains cannabidiol and every other phytocannabinoid, except for tetrahydrocannabinol. Another notable difference between it and the two other types of CBD is that it gives the user the aforementioned effect without tetrahydrocannabinol.

Cannabis Oil

The amount of THC in cannabis oil is more than the same in cannabidiol oil. This is because cannabis oil is made from recreational cannabis, not hemp. The possession, consumption and sale of the cannabis plant are not legal in the US. The same goes for cannabis derivatives containing more than 0.3% THC. These products are deemed narcotics in several nations, so one will find it difficult to access cannabis oil except they are in a place having a set cannabis market.

Owing to cannabis oil’s legality, you will not discover it at a head shop or an ecommerce website. However, in some nations, a person can get it for medical applications. For example, if you are in a nation where medical cannabis is legalized, a medical professional can advise you to consume it. This seems great, but practically, a doctor is unlikely to prescribe it for any person who just visits them and asks politely. Usually, every doctor prescribes cannabis when other treatment options have not turned out to be successful.

Considering the different phytocannabinoid profile, some individuals often consume cannabis oil for reasons that are different from others who take cannabidiol oil. Some individuals consume it to have a psychoactive high, but others think that formulas rich in tetrahydrocannabinol can help to manage issues such as insomnia and pain. Consuming cannabis in the oil form is considered healthier compared to smoking it as raw. Besides, administering a dose with it is easier, more accurate, plus the effect of it can be more potent and can last longer.