Say it ain’t so! Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes announced their breakup after more than two years together. “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the former Firth Harmony singer wrote via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, November 17.

“We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends,” Camila, 24, assured. “We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

The “Summer of Love” singer, 23, and the “Havana” artist first sparked split rumors on Wednesday after celebrity gossip Instagram DeuxMoi shared a message they received “a week ago” from someone claiming they overhead Camila talking to a friend about going “through a breakup” while on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles.

“[Camila] is sitting in business class with another girl, scrolling the movies and she asked the friend, ‘What would you watch if you just went thought a breakup? Happy things or sad things?’” the message read, noting that Camila was “talking figuratively.”

“The friend says, ‘Happy first and then you can do sad,” the message continued. “Camilla responds, ‘Yes, I do not want to start sobbing on this plane.’”

Although Shawn and the Cojímar, Cuba, native didn’t confirm their romance until September 2019, the A-list duo had been friends for years. “I remember thinking we met on the Austin Mahone tour, and I remember I wanted to hang out with you, but you were always on the tour bus, just learning guitar,” Camila recalled of meeting Shawn during a June 2019 interview with V Magazine.

“Yeah, that was me. I didn’t talk to anybody. You were the only person that talked to me. Like, you were the only one of everybody on that tour who would say words to me. Actually, I think if we go into our DMs or something, there’s a photo from the day we met, I think,” the former Vine star chimed in. “And I thought you were out of your mind. I’d be in my bus where no one could see me. I’d be looking through the window and I’d see you, like, flying around on a scooter and jumping and doing cartwheels. I’d be like, ‘She’s insane.’ Close the window and go to sleep.”

After going public with their relationship, Shawn and Camila, affectionately referred to as “Shamila” by their fans, quickly became one of Hollywood’s “It” couples. In July, the now-exes celebrated their two-year anniversary. “Happy Anniversary, Kuko,” Camila gushed via Instagram at the time. “Here’s to more joy, more friendship and more love.”