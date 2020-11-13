In Touch profiles our favorite eco-chic brands and places you’ll love.

Totally Zen

Love the convenience of bottled water, but feel guilty that it may harm our oceans? Enter: ZenWTR, a premium alkaline water that comes in a bottle made from 100-percent recycled ocean-bound plastic. (the brand’s celeb fans include Paris Hilton and Erin and Sara Foster). Each 1L bottle is made from up to five plastic bottles that are rescued and recycled from coastal environments before reaching the ocean. ($2.29 for 1L, Whole Foods, zenwtr.com)

Happy Feet

Shoes that are 100-percent eco-friendly? That’s right! Nothing New sneakers are made primarily from recycled plastic (5.6 plastic bottles are repurposed per pair, to be exact). With their clean lines and luxury quality, high fashion is now guilt-free! It’s a new way to make shoes, but there’s really nothing new in them. Follow that? ($95, nothingnew.com)

Sustainable Style

What’s better than comfortable, affordable clothes? Comfortable, affordable clothes that help the environment! For Days designs soft, sustainable, organic basics (tees, tanks, sweatshirts) that are 100-percent recyclable. Another plus? Send your old clothing to For Days for upcycling and get discounts toward new items. Each upcycled piece saves 700 gallons of water! ($8–$54, fordays.com)

Rollin’ With Recyclables

When it’s time to travel again, go in style! Solgaard’s Carry-On Closet is the coolest, most eco-friendly carry-on you never knew you needed. The sustainably designed suitcase has an indestructible, recycled polycarbonate shell and is engineered with a patented built-in shelving system for organized packing. It even includes a USB charging port! ($275, solgaard.co)

Can’t-Miss Destination

1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, a gorgeous waterfront boutique hotel right across from Manhattan, offers more than stunning views. The property was designed by local artists using native greenery and reclaimed materials. The food is delish — we recommend digging right into the Brooklyn Bridge burger (on a pretzel bun!) at their restaurant, The Osprey. That is, if you ever leave your room. The decor is a handsome mix of reclaimed wood and industrial steel, and floor-to ceiling windows bring the outside in. It’s almost as if you can reach out and touch the bridge. (1hotels.com/brooklyn-bridge)