Speaking out. Hilary Duff denied baseless child sex trafficking allegations against her after rumors of her alleged involvement started circulating on social media.

“Everyone bored [as f–k] right now I know … but this is actually disgusting … whoever dreamed this one up and put this garbage into the universe should take a break from their damn phone. Maybe get a hobby,” the 32-year-old wrote via Twitter on Saturday, May 23.

The Younger actress slammed the speculation after her name began trending on social media. The claims stemmed from an incident where Hilary accidentally posted a nude photo of son Luca, 8, on her Instagram Story. The post was deleted, and Hilary uploaded a video to follow. “[These are] all of our family photos,” the actress said in the video, which was reposted by a fan on Twitter. “Someone pointed out on Instagram that I did a nude of him, which I did, so we covered that up with a sticker,” she said in the video.

Hilary shares Luca with ex-husband, Canadian former hockey player Mike Comrie. The couple split in January 2014 after four years of marriage. Hilary filed for divorce in 2015 and it was finalized in February 2016. As part of their divorce agreement, the couple was awarded joint custody of Luca.

The Lizzie McGuire actress moved on with singer-songwriter Matthew Koma. They met in 2015 while collaborating on her album Breathe In. Breathe Out. They briefly split in February 2017 after a few months of dating, but by October 2017, they were back on. In June 2018, Hilary announced she was pregnant and expecting their first child together. They welcomed their daughter, Banks, in October 2018. Matthew, 32, popped the question in May 2019 and they tied the knot that December.

Hilary seems to be a dedicated mama to her kids. On Mother’s Day, she shared a touching tribute in the caption of a video featuring Luca and Banks swimming together in the family’s pool. “These kids make me utterly exhausted and I wouldn’t want it any other way. I am amazed by all that they continue to teach me. I am so grateful I get to guide them through this part of their life and witness all of their moments, big and small. I can’t wait to see what they become,” she wrote, adding a red heart emoji.