After Hilary Duff got upset at paparazzi for taking photos of her children, her husband, Matthew Koma, had her back. “Miss you,” the 32-year-old actress captioned a photo of herself with the 32-year-old singer via Instagram on February 23. “Home in four days for gym class, ba!! Miss you the most!!” he wrote in the comments section.

However, one social media user poked fun at Hilary’s actions. “Better hide at home and don’t go in public, so people don’t take pictures!” they wrote. “Sick burn, bro,” he quipped.

The troll added, “I am a photographer, too. This is very common, and I often take portraits of people in public. We don’t chase people down. This man wasn’t chasing anyone down. She literally came at him with anger and in no way cared to speak to him like a human or an adult,” they wrote. “It’s Sunday, and you have kids. Go spend time with them,” Matthew replied.

Of course, plenty of people understood why Hilary wanted to protect her two kids — Luca, 7, and Banks, 15 months — in the first place. One person wrote, “She posts to her 14 million followers pictures with her consent. A photographer chasing her and taking photos of her children is without consent. Not sure how people aren’t understanding the difference,” while another echoed, “Posting photos yourself is way different than having someone you don’t know taking photos of your children and someone else’s children without consent.” A third person chimed in, writing, “These people make me laugh so hard. Hil did what any good mom would do. Love you guys!”

On February 22, the Lizzie McGuire alum shared a video of herself talking with a photographer after he was spotted taking snaps of kids during a sporting event. “I am asking you to stop taking photos of our 7-year-old children if you don’t know anyone that is here,” she said. “But it’s legal. It’s not against the law,” he responded.

“I am asking you human to human, as a mother, if you don’t know anyone here, can you please stop taking photos of our children playing football this morning?” she kindly asked the man. “There are children, and we would like to protect them. So, if you could take pictures and practice your photography somebody else. I will just post this to my 15 million followers on Instagram and let people know how creepy it is that this is what you’re choosing to do on your Saturday morning.”

Shortly afterward, celebrities praised the blonde beauty for sticking up for herself and her family. “THIS IS INFURIATING. This isn’t about his job or his ‘rights,’” Busy Philipps wrote. “This is about his OWN perceived POWER over others,” while Nikki Reed added, “This is beyond unacceptable, and I stand behind you with an army of mothers who applaud you for refusing to back down in an instance where yet again, a paparazzi is stating his right to photograph minors.” Emmy Rossum said, “Children should be protected under the law.”

Bravo to Hilary for being one fierce mama.