Bradley Cooper just turned 49, and he’s never looked better, leading some fans to wonder if the Maestro actor has gotten a face-lift. “His lower face does look better,” concedes plastic surgeon Dr. Ramtin Kassir exclusively to In Touch, founder of Kassir Plastic Surgery and Inside Beauty, who has not treated the star. “It’s more contoured, he has a stronger jawline, he doesn’t have as much laxity as he did in the previous picture, and his neck looks a little tighter.”

Dr. Kassir also suspects fillers and Botox are involved, but “aside from the usual nonsurgical things that he may or may not have had done, Bradley appears to at least have had a lower face-neck lift.”