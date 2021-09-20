Hailie Jade Mathers has always bore a strong resemblance to her dad, Eminem. But fans pointed out that she’s the iconic rapper’s mini-me when the social media influencer shared a makeup-free TikTok video on September 18.

The 25-year-old could be seen with her face au natural while mouthing along the words to Kendrick Lamar‘s bars in Baby Keem‘s song “Vent.” She lip-synched, “Have you ever been punched in your motherf—kin’ face?What you say? Oh, you haven’t? Alright, wait, bitch,” then pretended to punch the camera. After the transition, Hailie had a total makeover.

Gone were the tie-dyed sweatshirt and messy bun atop her makeup-free face. Now she had on perfect eye-shadow, bright red lipstick, wore her hair in a gorgeous blowout and could be seen in a black blazer with a matching black bandeau top.

While fans went wild for the makeover video, many were impressed by how much she looks like her famous dad when she’s not wearing makeup. One user commented, “Mini Em, it’s so crazy,” while another added, “All I see is em with makeup.” One fan noted, “you look like your father so much without makeup.”

Courtesy Hailie Mathers/TikTok; Alex Maguire/Shutterstock

“Her in the beginning, it’s like seeing his twin,” one user wrote about Hailie and her 48-year-old father, while another person commented, “Ok, so you can definitely tell who your dad is.” One fan wrote, “OMG how much you look like your dad here,” with a red heart emoji, adding, “Long live the rap God.”

Hailie never references her famous father in any of her videos, preferring to share with fans what’s going on in her own life. She often gives makeup tutorials and is nearly a pro at applying cosmetics. Hailie also loves fashion and shares selfies of her favorite looks.

On September 9, Hailie posted a selfie in a sleeveless white cable-knit sweater and a pair of jeans inside her gorgeous and immaculate home. Her only accessories were several silver necklaces and a black, white and tan plaid bucket cap on her head. “Hey!! look at this cute hat!!!” Hailie wrote in the caption, and the post has nearly 100,000 likes! So simple, yet so popular.